Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 992.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $18.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

