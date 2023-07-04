Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $9.37 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

