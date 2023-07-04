Everscale Self Reported Market Cap Hits $114.94 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $114.94 million and $8.04 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,348,763 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

