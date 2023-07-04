Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ESP opened at $16.94 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.