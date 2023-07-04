Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.85.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.9 %

Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$28.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.6834716 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

