Ergo (ERG) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $88.40 million and approximately $574,383.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,209.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00349382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.27 or 0.00920444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00543559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00065196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00152466 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,072,739 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.