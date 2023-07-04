Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) versus Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Financial Analysis

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -3.24% 3.70% 2.91% Allied Healthcare Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovis and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $65.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Risk and Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $1.56 billion 2.20 -$13.29 million ($0.96) -65.84 Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.00 -$5.36 million ($1.34) 0.00

Allied Healthcare Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Healthcare Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovis beats Allied Healthcare Products on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

