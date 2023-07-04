Energi Trading Up 2.4% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Energi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $131,029.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,875,947 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

