Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBKW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

