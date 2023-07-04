eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

eMagin Stock Performance

Shares of eMagin stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 283,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,032. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 million, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

About eMagin

(Free Report)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.