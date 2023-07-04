Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 18,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,980. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

