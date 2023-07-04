Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 585 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 87,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $204,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.1% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.6% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 3.0 %

EW traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.49. 1,725,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

