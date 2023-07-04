Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.01. 1,479,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.