Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $589,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.