Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.84. 1,601,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,014. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.30. The company has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

