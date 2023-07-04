EAC Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $453,038.88 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00345162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151028 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

