Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. 25,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

