Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Discovery Price Performance

DCYHF stock remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Discovery has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Get Discovery alerts:

About Discovery

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

