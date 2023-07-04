Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DCYHF stock remained flat at $8.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Discovery has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.20.
