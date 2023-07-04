DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 4.0% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $131.92. 730,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,189. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,258. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

