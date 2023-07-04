dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.00 million and approximately $2,476.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00342010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,165,724 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.019652 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $315.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.