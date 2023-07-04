Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NRDXF. Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Nordex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Nordex Stock Performance

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Nordex has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

