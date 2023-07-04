Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.44

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Derwent London Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
