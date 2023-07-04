Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 6,305,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

