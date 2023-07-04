DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $71.74

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $71.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

