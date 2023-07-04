Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,979,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,051,000 after purchasing an additional 620,985 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. 899,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,930. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.