Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $406.48. 652,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.27 and a 200 day moving average of $401.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.