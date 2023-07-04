Decred (DCR) Market Cap Reaches $268.58 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Decred has a market cap of $268.58 million and $3.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $17.55 or 0.00056777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00208781 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011081 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,307,472 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.