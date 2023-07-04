D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DHI traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $120.17. 1,472,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

