Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 2.2% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

