Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYD stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

