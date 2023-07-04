Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKE stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

