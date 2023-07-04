Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.69 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SQ opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,760. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.