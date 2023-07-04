Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas Trading Up 2.1 %

Cuentas stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. Cuentas has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, e-commerce, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Featured Stories

