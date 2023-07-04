Critical Survey: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) vs. SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Free Report) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SITO Mobile and CoStar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A CoStar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

CoStar Group has a consensus target price of $87.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.49%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group $2.18 billion 16.38 $369.45 million $0.91 96.17

This table compares SITO Mobile and CoStar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group 16.32% 6.73% 5.46%

Volatility & Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoStar Group beats SITO Mobile on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

