Critical Analysis: Eurazeo (EUZOF) vs. Its Peers

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Free Report) is one of 1,213 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eurazeo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eurazeo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurazeo 0 0 0 0 N/A Eurazeo Competitors 1064 4794 6209 85 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.08%. Given Eurazeo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eurazeo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurazeo N/A N/A 32.86 Eurazeo Competitors $248.75 million -$1.08 million 38.54

This table compares Eurazeo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eurazeo’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Eurazeo. Eurazeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Eurazeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eurazeo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurazeo N/A N/A N/A Eurazeo Competitors 377.15% 7.54% 4.90%

Summary

Eurazeo rivals beat Eurazeo on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Eurazeo

(Free Report)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities. It does not have any restrictions regarding the sectors in which it invests but prefers to invest in smart cities, services, leisure and mobility, real estate, fintech, investment activities, distribution, industry, luxury, consumer goods, business services, consumer and retail brands, and health sectors. The firm seeks to invest in consumer brands with a focus on beauty, personal care, household care, juvenile products, apparel, wellness, accessories, home, jewelry, leisure, health, fitness, beverage, and food companies based in United States and Europe. It typically invests in companies with a differentiated concept and global growth potential. The firm identifies companies upstream, carefully selecting them primarily from sectors driven by digital transformation and focusing on changes in lifestyle and consumption (mobility, online buying, collaboration models, etc.). The firm invests in large properties in need of restructuring; residential, commercial, and office development projects; and companies with real estate assets in Western Europe. It primarily invests in United States, France, Italy, North America and other European countries. The firm typically invests between $10 million and 800 million ($892.55 million) in companies with enterprise values of more than 150/200 million ($163.74 million/$218.30 million) and 5000 million ($7108.9 million). It limits each investment to less than 10 percent to 15 percent of its net asset value. The firm can also invest where its equity or quasi-equity stake is between 175 million ($195.25 million) and 800 million ($892.55 million). The firm prefers to make investments with transactions above $100 million as co-investments. It prefers to acquire majority stakes in its portfolio companies along with minority stakes. The firm may invest in public companies either taking the public company to private, and then doing a leveraged buyout or in the form of private investment in public equity (PIPE). The firm invests for a period of five to seven years. It exits its investment by sale to a manufacturer, sale to a financial investor, or through an IPO. Eurazeo SE was founded in 1969 and is based in Paris, France with additional offices in North America, Asia, Europe and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.