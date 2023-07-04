Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases 397 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

