Crescent Sterling Ltd. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.8% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.64. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $140.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

