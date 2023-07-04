Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $256,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 287,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,202. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

