Crescent Sterling Ltd. Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 363,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,221. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

