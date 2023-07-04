CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group

In other news, Director H Sanford Riley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $58,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PMTS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. 45,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $45.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMTS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

