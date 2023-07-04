Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $693.58. 376,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.24 and its 200-day moving average is $689.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

