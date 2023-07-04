Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 282,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 1,736,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,164. The company has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

