Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173,231 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.60. 99,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,431. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.