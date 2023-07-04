Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.14.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

