Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. 3,840,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

