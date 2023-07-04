Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Price Performance

TGH traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Profile

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.