Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 763 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 826,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

