Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 408 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.69. 80,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,318. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.50. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

