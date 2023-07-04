Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $4,532,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in EnerSys by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EnerSys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS remained flat at $108.52 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,278. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ENS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.