Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,360 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 843,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,616. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

